Go Inside Sprint Corp.'s Renovated Fitness Center

Sprint Corp. held a grand re-opening for its renovated fitness center last week. The facility, managed by Corporate Fitness Works, never actually closed during the six-week "refresh" and "redefinition," as Matthew Parrott, senior director of research and development for Corporate Ftiness Works, called it. But once all the renovations were completed, the companies introduced the changes to about 1,700 of the more than 7,000 Sprint employees and contractors on the Sprint headquarters campus in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kansas.
The front desk area of the fitness center was redone with darker colors and resembles a high-end hotel lobby.
Check out the other images in this gallery for more views of the facility, or read this story about the opening.
The lobby of the renovated facility used to be an empty space with carpeted floors for stretching, but it now is a lounging area for relaxing after a workout or for groups to gather to collaborate and hold informal meetings. The collaboration idea is stronger throughout Sprint since the new CEO, Marcelo Claure, joined the company in 2014, according to Lisa Belot, communications manager for Sprint.
In addition to the lobby and the locker rooms, the first floor houses a functional training zone. During the open house, Sprint employees could participate in demonstrations in this area, including one on the Life Fitness Synrgy small group training unit.
The hallway to the group cycle room includes signage sharing Sprint team spirit.
The group cycle room moved from a more open area of the facility to this former storage room.
Sprint employees can de-stress in the renovated yoga studio.
The stairs leading to the second level reminds members that movement burns calories.
The second level includes a game room that is open to any Sprint employee or contractor, regardless of membership at the fitness center.
One of the group exercise rooms is dedicated to on-demand workouts through Fitness On-Demand.
The second level houses a basketball court with a running track circling above on the third level.
The third level of the facility houses more cardio equipment encircled by the running track.
