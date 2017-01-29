Club Industry
Home > News > Corporate > Go Inside Sprint Corp.'s Renovated Fitness Center

Go Inside Sprint Corp.'s Renovated Fitness Center

Jan 29, 2017
Comments 0
  • SprintFitnessCenterFrontDesk-595.jpg

    Sprint Corp. held a grand re-opening for its renovated fitness center last week. The facility, managed by Corporate Fitness Works, never actually closed during the six-week "refresh" and "redefinition," as Matthew Parrott, senior director of research and development for Corporate Ftiness Works, called it. But once all the renovations were completed, the companies introduced the changes to about 1,700 of the more than 7,000 Sprint employees and contractors on the Sprint headquarters campus in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kansas.

    The front desk area of the fitness center was redone with darker colors and resembles a high-end hotel lobby.

    Check out the other images in this gallery for more views of the facility, or read this story about the opening.  

    Photo:
    Photo courtesy Sprint.
    More
  • SprintFitnessCenterLobby-595.jpg

    Time for a Meetup

    The lobby of the renovated facility used to be an empty space with carpeted floors for stretching, but it now is a lounging area for relaxing after a workout or for groups to gather to collaborate and hold informal meetings. The collaboration idea is stronger throughout Sprint since the new CEO, Marcelo Claure, joined the company in 2014, according to Lisa Belot, communications manager for Sprint. 

    Photo:
    Photo courtesy Sprint.
    More
  • SprintFitCtr-Synrgy-595.jpg

    Demonstrations

    In addition to the lobby and the locker rooms, the first floor houses a functional training zone. During the open house, Sprint employees could participate in demonstrations in this area, including one on the Life Fitness Synrgy small group training unit. 

    Photo:
    Photo by Pamela Kufahl.
    More
  • SprintFitnessCenterHall2Spin-595.jpg

    Pathway to Pedal Power

    The hallway to the group cycle room includes signage sharing Sprint team spirit. 

    Photo:
    Photo courtesy Sprint.
    More
  • SprintFitCtrSpin-595.jpg

    Pedal Up

    The group cycle room moved from a more open area of the facility to this former storage room. 

    Photo:
    Photo by Pamela Kufahl.
    More
  • SprintFitnessCenterYogastudio-595.jpg

    Om Power

    Sprint employees can de-stress in the renovated yoga studio.

    Photo:
    Photo courtesy Sprint.
    More
  • SprintFitnessCenterStairs-595.jpg

    Going Up

    The stairs leading to the second level reminds members that movement burns calories. 

    Photo:
    Photo courtesy Sprint.
    More
  • SprintFitCtr-GameRoom-595.jpg

    Game Time

    The second level includes a game room that is open to any Sprint employee or contractor, regardless of membership at the fitness center.  

    Photo:
    Photo by Pamela Kufahl.
    More
  • SprintFitCtrOnDemand-595.jpg

    Group Fitness On-Demand

    One of the group exercise rooms is dedicated to on-demand workouts through Fitness On-Demand. 

    Photo:
    Photo by Pamela Kufahl.
    More
  • SprintFitCtrBBcourt-595.jpg

    Run and Shoot

    The second level houses a basketball court with a running track circling above on the third level. 

    Photo:
    Photo by Pamela Kufahl.
    More
  • SprintFitCtrCardio-595.jpg

    Cardio Set-up

    The third level of the facility houses more cardio equipment encircled by the running track. 

    Photo:
    Photo by Pamela Kufahl.
    More

  • Related Galleries / Refresh Gallery

Please or Register to post comments.

Instagram

Trends

Learn more by reading our stories about these industry topics:

Management

Nutrition/Weight Loss

Sales/Marketing

Technology

Training/Group Exercise

Wellness

Commentaries and Blogs
Is the Wearable Device Trend on Its Way Out?
by Anthony Dominic
Posted 9 hours ago
in Behind the Scenes
Planet Fitness Continues to Target Non-Gym Goers, Rely on Existing Franchisees
by Anthony Dominic
Posted 2 weeks ago
in Behind the Scenes
Club Industry Staffers Share Their New Year’s Resolutions and What You Can Learn from Them
by Anthony Dominic
Posted 2 weeks ago
in Behind the Scenes
Club Info and News

Connect With Us
Subscribe to Our Newsletters

Clubindustry.com
Copyright © 2017 Penton