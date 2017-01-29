Go Inside Sprint Corp.'s Renovated Fitness Center

Sprint Corp. held a grand re-opening for its renovated fitness center last week. The facility, managed by Corporate Fitness Works, never actually closed during the six-week "refresh" and "redefinition," as Matthew Parrott, senior director of research and development for Corporate Ftiness Works, called it. But once all the renovations were completed, the companies introduced the changes to about 1,700 of the more than 7,000 Sprint employees and contractors on the Sprint headquarters campus in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kansas.

The front desk area of the fitness center was redone with darker colors and resembles a high-end hotel lobby.

Check out the other images in this gallery for more views of the facility, or read this story about the opening.