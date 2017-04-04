Take a Virtual Tour of Gainesville Health and Fitness' Expanded Facility

Top 100 Club

Gainesville Health and Fitness ranked No. 56 on Club Industry's Top 100 Health Clubs of 2016, reporting $17 million in 2015 revenue. This was a 1.8 percent increase from 2014.

Last year, the company also ranked No. 2 on Forbes magazine's Best Small Companies in America list.

Gainesville Health and Fitness opened in 1978 and now serves 27,000 members across three Florida locations.