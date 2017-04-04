Take a Virtual Tour of Gainesville Health and Fitness' Expanded Facility

The new X-Force Body Studio is a boutique-like space in the middle of the club that features equipment and trainers focused on weight loss. The entire club can be viewed from the studio's floor-to-ceiling windows.
Open house festivities were held March 31 to April 2 at Gainesville Health and Fitness' primary Newberry Road facility. Guests received free club merchandise as well as free access to a Friday dance party, a Saturday Fitness Download and a Sunday meditation session.
“Our core purpose is to create an experience that helps people get the most out of life and inspires them to become their best”, club founder and CEO Joe Cirulli said in a public statement. “As an organization, we must set the example by being our best, which is why we seek out industry-leading programs, and why we continually enhance our facilities and services.”
Gainesville Health and Fitness ranked No. 56 on Club Industry's Top 100 Health Clubs of 2016, reporting $17 million in 2015 revenue. This was a 1.8 percent increase from 2014.
Last year, the company also ranked No. 2 on Forbes magazine's Best Small Companies in America list.
Gainesville Health and Fitness opened in 1978 and now serves 27,000 members across three Florida locations.
