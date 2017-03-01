Staff buy-in was one of the key components of the company-wide rebrand, Merritt Clubs COO Mark Miller said. He has already seen this enthusiasm among employees foster enthusiasm among members. (Photo by Merritt Clubs.)

It was late 2015, and Mark Miller could sense his Baltimore-area health clubs were shedding their skin.

It had been 38 years since Leroy M. Merritt opened his first athletic facility in Towson, Maryland. And inside the clubs that still beared his name—Merritt Athletic Clubs—much had changed. Where Leroy’s first club was primarily a racquetball center, the nine clubs of today offered yoga, dance classes, swimming lessons, strength training and a summer camp for children.

Company executives such as Miller, the chief operating officer, had come to envision the business as more than a string of gyms. It didn’t take long before a spirited debate launched over Merritt’s very name and logo.

“At the time, we said wouldn’t it be really cool if we could just refresh the logo for the next 40 years of our existence?” Miller said. “To have something that is a little bit more modern, little bit more crisper, something that really stands out and pops?”

Miller and his colleagues took the idea to the company ownership, who loved it. By spring 2016, they were knee-deep in a full-fledged rebranding effort that would update Merritt’s name, logo, mantra, website and branding materials.

The verdict was ostensibly simple: Merritt Clubs. But at its core, Miller and Director of Marketing Donyel Cerceo agree the decision represented a bold re-commitment to the company’s culture and values.

“Everybody kind of thought of us as the athletic club, meaning you already have to be in shape to go there," Cerceo said. “We don’t call ourselves a gym because we don’t just have treadmills and strength-training equipment. We have so much more. We have something for every member of the family.”

The new name and logo—a blue-green uppercase letter M—were unveiled at the chain’s clubs as of 2017, marking the company's 40th anniversary. Also in place was a new company-wide mantra: "Fitness that matters."

"Fitness matters to me because I need to lower my blood pressure because I had a heart attack," Cerceo said hypothetically of Merritt members. "I'm a busy mom, and fitness matters to me because I still need to be in shape, but I need to have family time too, so I can bring my kids to the club, and they can have a great time taking dance class or swimming lessons.