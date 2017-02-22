A new Planet Fitness club is expected to open next month in a mixed-use development in Washington, Pennsylvania, while another club is pending approval in Lodi, California. (Photo courtesy Planet Fitness.)

Pre-construction work on a new LA Fitness facility in Lodi, New Jersey, is planned to begin March 20, according to NorthJersey.com. The 45,000-square-foot site at 199 Main St. has been vacant since 1995, when a factory explosion at former tenant Napp Technologies killed five workers and injured dozens. The city planning board approved the project last spring, hoping it will revitalize a long-dormant city lot.

The Lodi Planning Commission in Lodi, California, will determine Wednesday if a new Planet Fitness club will move into the site of a vacant Cherokee Lane K-Mart, the Lodi News-Sentinel reported. If approved, the health club will occupy 23,000 square feet of the 82,000-square-foot site, which is also expected to house a grocery store. If approved, construction will begin immediately.

A new Planet Fitness facility in Washington, Pennsylvania, is anticipated to open by St. Patrick's Day, according to a report by the Observer-Reporter. The opening was initially delayed due to a February 2016 permitting issue but is now on track to open at the mixed-used Park Place at the Meadowlands site along state Route 19.

On Feb. 13, the University of Nevada, Reno opened the doors of its new $47.5 million E.L. Wiegand Fitness Center to a crowd of 200 waiting students, according to KTNV. The 108,000-square-foot facility features three basketball courts, an indoor track, fitness stairway and equipment areas. The Northern Nevada Business Week reported that 4,000 people used the facility in its first day. The project was partially funded by an $8 million naming gift from the E.L. Wiegand Foundation.

The University of Memphis’ new recreation center has been delayed by 18 months after an increase in student fees failed to generate the projected funds, The Commercial Appeal reported. The new facility is now estimated to cost $62 million, while the student fees increase generated only $15 million. The facility was originally slated to open at the corner of Southern Avenue and Echles Street by late spring 2018. One upside, the Appeal reported, is that the university will now have the time to add additional parking spaces to accommodate the facility.

