Town Sports International (TSI), New York, the owner and operator of New York Sports Clubs, will open a club in the former Astor Place location of DavidBartonGym in New York, according to an announcement from TSI. Club Ventures Investments LLC, which owned DavidBartonGym, closed that location and seven others in late December and then filed for bankruptcy.

This is the first new club for TSI since TSI Chairman and CEO Patrick Walsh announced earlier this week that the company would look to expand, possibly through acquisitions.

The 30,000-square-foot space will become one of New York Sports Clubs' collection of Elite clubs featuring the company's redesigned brand image. The Elite gyms are part of an evolution of the Sports Clubs brand. The new tier of membership will offer customers a higher level of service, amenities, programming and partnerships as well as providing access to the nearly 150 clubs within the TSI network, according to the company.

Details about when the club would open, how much would be spent on renovations, and any possible offers to former DavidBartonGym staff and members will come later, according to a TSI spokesperson.

"DavidBartonGym was an iconic neighborhood destination for almost a decade, known for its unique blend of fitness, nightlife and culture," Walsh said. "We're honored to carry on that commitment to the neighborhood community and are focused on maintaining a chic, inviting atmosphere that is a destination for far more than just a workout."

New York Sports Clubs will pay homage to the neighborhood culture originally created by David Barton at 4 Astor Place by retaining many of the club's original finishes and signature touches while bringing in a new equipment, facilities, amenities, expanded training zones and class offerings, according to TSI.

TSI operates 102 New York Sports Clubs, 28 Boston Sports Clubs, 12 Washington Sports Clubs (one of which is partly owned), five Philadelphia Sports Clubs, and three clubs located in Switzerland.