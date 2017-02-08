The former director of the Sonoma Valley Boys and Girls Club in Santa Rosa, California, has been charged with seven counts of sexual abuse of a child. He was arrested in September when allegations first surfaced. (Photo by Thinkstock.)

Two suspects in a shooting were arrested at gunpoint inside the foyer of Fitness Pointe in Munster, Indiana, on the morning of Feb. 3, according to the Northwest Indiana Times. An unidentified woman was shot at approximately 5:40 a.m. at a nearby Fed Ex Home Delivery center. Two or three suspects approached the woman's car and spoke with her prior to the shooting, police said. The woman and the suspects reportedly knew one another. Officers arrived at Fitness Pointe after receiving a distress call about two men lingering near the entrance, the Times reported. They had received an earlier call about the suspects attempting to enter the nearby Family Christian Center.

24 Hour Fitness on Feb. 2 won a jury trial against a Dallas woman who alleged she was injured in one of the chain's steam rooms. Isabel Miller sought more than $1 million in relief, according to Law360, claiming the company was responsible for injuries she suffered after slipping on the steam room steps in one of its Plano, Texas, clubs.

A Texas man is suing a 24 Hour Fitness club in League City, Texas, for ending his membership after he allegedly had an argument inside the facility with a Zumba instructor, who was his to-be ex wife, Clear Lake Patch reported. Salvatore Bonaccorso said he and the instructor, Eliseo Octaviano Flores, are in the middle of divorce proceedings, and he alleges that Flores was at fault for the public dispute. Patch reported Bonaccorso's court documents indicate he has been permanently banned from all 24 Hour facilities. He claims that the ban is without justification.

A pair of underage brothers testified in a Santa Rosa, California, courtroom on Feb. 2 that they were repeatedly molested by a former Sonoma Valley Boys and Girls Club staff member, The Press Democrat reported. The 12- and 14-year-old boys said Paul “Dwayne” Kilgore, 69, fondled them during trips to local pools and fitness centers over several years. Kilgore was the director of the Boys and Girls Club before resigning in 2013. He was arrested last September, according to the Democrat, after these claims came to light. Kilgore has been charged with seven counts of sexual abuse of a child, the Sonoma Index-Tribune reported.

