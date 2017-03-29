A New York man is alleging he contracted Legionnaires' disease after using a hot tub at the Garden City Park LA Fitness in Long Island, New York, last November. Earl Stewart is suing LA Fitness for $2.5 million in Brooklyn Federal Court, according to a New York Post report, claiming he was hospitalized and “remains sick and disabled” from his hot tub usage. The Nassau County Department of Health subsequently uncovered legionella bacteria in the fitness center and indefinitely shut down its aquatics area, according to the Post.

Life Time Fitness, Chanhassen, Minnesota, will pay $86,000 to a Maryland woman who allegedly received a job offer but had it rescinded after the fitness company learned she was pregnant. In an email, Emily Carpenter allegedly notified management at the Rockville, Maryland, Life Time Fitness she was 35 weeks pregnant after she was asked to visit the club to complete new hire paperwork. According to a statement from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), club management stopped communicating with Carpenter and, two weeks later, told her the position was no longer available. “Unfortunately too many women still experience pregnancy discrimination in the workplace,” Debra M. Lawrence, a regional attorney with the EEOC, said in the statement. “We are pleased that this settlement corrected this situation by providing monetary compensation to Carpenter, as well as other measures that will protect other women and applicants from sex or pregnancy discrimination.”

A Katy, Texas, woman is suing former employer Life Time Fitness, claiming she was mistreated and wrongfully terminated because she is black. According to a Southeast Texas Record report, Michele White filed her complaint with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas on Feb. 8, alleging her termination from Life Time Fitness on July 13, 2016, was in violation of Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. The suit alleges White did not receive the same advancement opportunities as her white counterparts, bringing about financial loss, embarrassment and anxiety. She is seeking a trial by jury along with damages and reinstatement or front pay, according to the Record report.

A New York woman is suing SoulCycle, New York City, in New York Supreme Court alleging she was seriously injured during a Jan. 31, 2016, class at one of the company's California studios. Donna Wood was dismounting her bike at SoulCycle's Wilshire Boulevard studio in Beverly Hills, according to a Self report, when her leg was allegedly "impaled" on one of the bike's support bars, cutting deeply into her thigh. Her lawsuit claims that loud music and dimmed lights prevented anyone from hearing her screams for help for "several minutes." Furthermore, Wood alleges the staff did not help her contact an ambulance, prompting her to take an Uber to a nearby hospital where her wound was treated with 50-plus surgical staples. She claims the wound later became infected and left a permanent scar.

