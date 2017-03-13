Highlights of Keynotes, Awards, Exhibits and More at the 2017 IHRSA Show

New IHRSA Board Members

IHRSA elected four new members to its board of directors: (left to right) Brad Wilkins, senior vice president of Cooper Aerobics Enterprises Inc., Dallas; Bryan O'Rourke, chief strategic officer for Gold's Gyms of Houston, CEO of Integerus Advisors and Vedere Ventures, and president of Fitness Industry Technology Council; Alan Leach, general manager, sales trainer and head of sales and marketing at the West Wood Club based in Dublin, Ireland; and Carrie Kepple, manager of a Les Mills facility in New Zealand. The board also elected Derek Gallup, senior vice president of fitness and retail for New Evolution Ventures (not pictured), as chair, for a one-year term beginning on July 1, 2017.