Highlights of Keynotes, Awards, Exhibits and More at the 2017 IHRSA Show

Mar 13, 2017
    IHRSA kicked off its 36th Annual International Convention & Trade Show last week in Los Angeles. The event ran from March 8-11 at the Los Angeles Convention Center and the JW Marriott. Click through the images in this gallery to see some of the highlights.

    Ellen Latham Receives Woman Leader Award

    Prior to the March 8 keynote, Ellen Latham, co-founder and partner in Orangetheory Fitness, received the Woman Leader Award in honor of Julie Main. The award, given by IHRSA Executive Director Joe Moore, recognizes a woman who exemplifies what Main stood for: courage, perseverance, excellence, and professionalism.

    Keynoter Seth Mattison

    Seth Mattison, founder and chief movement officer for FutureSight Labs, offered the first day keynote. His presentation was entitled "Relationship Revolution: Building Better Connections in the Digital Age." 

    Women's Leadership Summit

    Sima Dahl, author and founder of Sway Factor, was interviewed by Debra Siena, president of Midtown Health, as part of the 8th Annual Women's Leadership Summit on March 8. Dahl shared her No. 1 secret to networking: TTP (talk to people). Even though it sounds simple, she said that many people go to networking events and don't talk to enough people. She had the women in attendance perform some personal branding exercises during the two-hour event. 

    TRX Receives Associate Member of the Year Award

    Randy Hetrick, founder and CEO of TRX, accepted IHRSA's Associate Member of the Year Award from Molly Kemmer, ex-officio of the IHRSA Board of Directors, prior to the March 9 keynote. The award is given to recognize an IHRSA associate member for contributions to the advancement of the health club industry and for support of IHRSA, its members and its mission through program and event participation, advertising and sponsorship, according to IHRSA.

    Keynoter Martin Lindstrom

    Martin Lindstrom, author, change agent and brand futurist from Denmark, said that opportunities reside where there are imbalances and you need to look at things from the perspective of your customers. He shared these insights and more in his March 9 keynote, "Forget BIG Data - Small Data Defines the Future."

    New IHRSA Board Members

    IHRSA elected four new members to its board of directors: (left to right) Brad Wilkins, senior vice president of Cooper Aerobics Enterprises Inc., Dallas; Bryan O'Rourke, chief strategic officer for Gold's Gyms of Houston, CEO of Integerus Advisors and Vedere Ventures, and president of Fitness Industry Technology Council; Alan Leach, general manager, sales trainer and head of sales and marketing at the West Wood Club based in Dublin, Ireland; and Carrie Kepple, manager of a Les Mills facility in New Zealand. The board also elected Derek Gallup, senior vice president of fitness and retail for New Evolution Ventures (not pictured), as chair, for a one-year term beginning on July 1, 2017.  

     

     

    Outstanding Community Service Award Recipient

    Rasmus Ingerslev (left), chair of IHRSA's board of directors, presented Fitness SF, San Francisco, with the Outstanding Community Service Award on March 10. Accepting the award was Zsolt Jackovics, president of Fitness SF. The award is given to a club that is committed to making a difference in its community. Fitness SF has partnerships with Lighthouse for the Blind, Zero Breast Cancer and the Salvation Army.

    Johnny "Cupcakes" Earle

    Johnny Earle, branding expert and founder of Johnny Cupcakes, offered the keynote on March 10. In his presentation, "Viral Business: Inspiring Customer Loyalty," he shared how his drive to make money led him to start a business called Johnny Cupcakes even though it doesn't sell cupcakes. (For more about Earle's presentation, click here.)

    Financial Panel

    (Left to right) Rick Caro, president of Management Vision, moderated his annual financial panel session on March 10, which this year included Marc Magliacano, partner, L Catterton; Will Cowan, senior vice president, Jefferies LLC; Andrew Hirsekom, principal, Eagle Merchant Partners; and Steve Tricarico, managing director, Jefferies LLC. 

    MYZONE Breakfast

    Todd Durkin, founder and owner of Todd Durkin Enterprises, led a 30-minute workout using MYZONE technology at a March 9 breakfast hosted by MYZONE. 

    Motionsoft

    The IHRSA conference program included sessions on retention, wellness, marketing, leadership and more. It also included this panel session, "How the Best Brands in Fitness Implement and Manage Fitness Technology," hosted by Motionsoft. It was moderated by Al Noshirvani, CEO of Motionsoft (far right) and featured panelists (left to right) Glenn Rappaport, vice president of technology, U.S. Fitness; Jeff Skeen, president and CEO of Fitness Connection; and David Collignon, vice president of operations, Blink Fitness.

    Life Fitness

    Life Fitness hosted all of its brands in one large booth on the exhibit hall floor. Attendees could find out about products from Life Fitness, SCI-FIT, Hammer Strength and the recently purchased brands of Cybex and ICG. 

    MuscleSound

    The MuscleSound team demonstrated its ultrasound technology to measure muscle health and its new scoring system, which provides more historical data and comparisons among peers and individuals' prior data. 

    ASF Payment Solutions.

    ASF Payment Solutions showed off its new mobile app and gave away an iPad at the IHRSA show. 

    Aktiv

    Bryan Green, CEO of Aktiv Solutions, demonstrated the new on-demand personal training option that the company debuted at IHRSA. The company also recently began offering a programming and education platform for their functional training spaces that Green said will support clubs to increase member engagement and generate revenue. 

    Helix

    Scott Logan, vice president of sales and marketing at Helix Co., demonstrates the new recumbent Helix lateral trainer, which targets the glutes and is ideal for athletes as well as those rehabbing. 

    Glide LLC

    The Glide Fit team strikes a pose on the Glide boards, a new way for facilities with aquatics programs to provide group exercise in their pools. The boards can be used for water yoga, physical therapy and group fitness at any level. 

    iGo Figure

    Matt Zadrodsky, vice president and general counsel for software and billing company iGo Figure, spoke to attendees about what makes their club great. 

    Precor

    Precor launched several new products at IHRSA, including this new Spinner Chrono Power bike. It also released a new 700 line of treadmills, Adaptive Motion Trainers and EFX ellipticals. Other releases include the Preva MyUI, a set of branding and communication tools that allow for customization of the Precor Experience Series console screens. 

    Augie's Bash

    The annual Bash for Augie's Quest on March 10 was one of the highlights of the show, especially as it raised a record $3.487 million for research toward finding a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or Lou Gehrig's disease. The event was started by Augie Nieto, co-founder of Life Fitness, and his wife Lynne. Augie was diagnosed with ALS 12 years ago. The money raised is more than half of the $7 million that the ALS Therapy Development Institute, the research group that Augie and Lynne chair, needs to start human trials of a drug that the company calls promising.  

