Rodney Steven, owner and president of Genesis Health Clubs, has added one more club to his growing group of clubs in the Kansas City area with the purchase last week of a club in Olathe, Kansas. (Photo courtesy Genesis Health Clubs.)

Genesis Health Clubs, Wichita, Kansas, purchased last week the HealthRidge Fitness Center in Olathe, Kansas, to bring its club total to 41 in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma, according to an announcement from the company. The purchase price was not disclosed.

In the past year, Genesis has made the Kansas City, Missouri, market its largest market, growing to 13 clubs in the area after a June 2016 buying frenzy in which the company bought 19 24 Hour Fitness clubs. The company then closed three of the 24 Hour locations. It also purchased six Gold's Gym locations in the Midwest at the same time as the 24 Hour purchases. Earlier that year, the company had purchased four Gold's Gym locations in the Kansas City market.

Rodney Steven, owner and president of Genesis Health Clubs, said in that announcement that the newly acquired facility, now called Genesis Health Clubs–Olathe Ridgeview, "will be one of the crown jewels in the Kansas City area." The facility offers strength and cardio equipment, personal training, indoor and outdoor pools, basketball, racquetball, day spa, indoor running track, outdoor fitness trail, CrossFit, over 100 group fitness classes per week and kids programs, including karate.

"HealthRidge is an extraordinary facility." Steven said. "It is absolutely massive and easily one of the largest, most successful clubs in the entire Midwest. Two swimming pools, an outdoor trail, racquetball, I could go on. It has everything."

The club was owned by Joe and Paul Sharbaugh.

"This club is near and dear to our family, and we would never turn it over to just anyone," said Joe Sharbaugh said in the release. "Our members and staff have an excellent opportunity to go forward with some of the best operators in this industry. We will miss the daily interactions but will now be there as active members."

Steven said that he plans to continue focusing heavily on the Kansas City area clubs.