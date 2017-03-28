ClubCorp has acquired Norbeck Country Club in Rockville, Maryland, its third acquisition this year, according to an announcement from the company. The company plans to complete a multimillion-dollar reinvention of the club to feature new dining amenities and additional upgrades over the next two years.

Brick Bodies will open a new 26,270-square-foot coed fitness club in May or early June in the redeveloped historic Rotunda area of Baltimore, according the Baltimore BusinessJournal. The club will offer personal training, standard free weights, cardio training, yoga, barre, group exercise and an indoor cycling studio. Boutique studio chain Pure Barre opened in February in the Rotunda.

The Community Memorial Hospital board of directors in Cloquet, Minnesota, voted against a proposed partnership to build a wellness and fitness center with the Wrenshall School District, according to the Pine Journal. The proposed fitness and wellness center was part of a $12.5-million building plan that included remodeling and expanding the current educational space at the preK-12 Wrenshall school.

Northwestern Medicine's $46 million fitness center plan in Bolingbrook, Illinois, received approval by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board, meaning the hospital can now move forward with construction on its campus of the 111,105-square-foot, two-story Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Health and Fitness Center. Hospital administrators said they plan to complete the facility by March 31, 2019, according to the Daily Chronicle.

Cole Christensen, the owner of the Grand Junction Gold's Gym in Colorado rebranded his facility on March 15 to Mesa Fitness, according to KJCT8.com. Christensen told the TV station that the change was made to create a stronger commitment to the community and to remove requirements imposed by the franchisor.

