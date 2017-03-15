The Club Industry staff captured highlights from last week's 36th annual International Convention and Trade Show of the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) in Los Angeles. Scroll down to view the staff's 25 favorite posts from Twitter and Instagram.
Attendees at the 36th annual International Convention and Trade Show of the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) participate in a Precor training demo on March 9 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Anthony Dominic.)
"You can't separate your business brand from your personal brand anymore," Sima Dahl, Sway Factor. #IHRSA2017 pic.twitter.com/oncBabRaUu— Club Industry (@clubindustry) March 8, 2017
.@LifeFitness booth is packed on day1 of #IHRSA2017 . Just visited with new president, Jaime Irick. pic.twitter.com/XkTPil2kHu— Club Industry (@clubindustry) March 9, 2017
"Your mass marketing may not be reaching the mass market." —David Patchell-Evans, @GoodLifeFitness #IHRSA2017 pic.twitter.com/sJ2g3jtqDQ— Club Industry (@clubindustry) March 8, 2017
.@MYZONEmoves CEO Dave Wright speaks about effort and #retention at this morning's breakfast event #IHRSA2017 pic.twitter.com/aaTKi3tY8O— Club Industry (@clubindustry) March 9, 2017
At the MYZONE breakfast at #IHRSA2017 eating food and watching other people work out! pic.twitter.com/3mJuwLcLeX— Club Industry (@clubindustry) March 9, 2017
First nugget from Martin Lindstrom's #IHRSA2017 keynote: Ladies, use the 1st bathroom stall; it's less used/cleaner. pic.twitter.com/ZjHrCTdkUA— Club Industry (@clubindustry) March 9, 2017
Tried out @GlideFit at #IHRSA2017 . pic.twitter.com/TUrwtTA0vb— Club Industry (@clubindustry) March 10, 2017
New electronic built in locker lock at @MLSecureSafe . #IHRSA2017 pic.twitter.com/qM94Vc29kt— Club Industry (@clubindustry) March 10, 2017
Just got the scoop on new on-demand product by @AktivSolutions . Bryan Green.#IHRSA2017 pic.twitter.com/8r9iaLMNry— Club Industry (@clubindustry) March 9, 2017
Visited with @musclesound at #IHRSA2017 pic.twitter.com/w6vv5wt3Mv— Club Industry (@clubindustry) March 9, 2017
Scott Logan demos the recumbent Helix at @helixco at #IHRSA2017 pic.twitter.com/8ZN7iy0Hlz— Club Industry (@clubindustry) March 10, 2017
.@JohnnyCupcakes: "People have too many options. Why will they take a risk with you?"#IHRSA2017— Club Industry (@clubindustry) March 10, 2017
.@iGoFigure is finding out what makes your club great. #ihrsa2017 booth 1162.stop by! pic.twitter.com/vVtHrEs9g2— Club Industry (@clubindustry) March 10, 2017
At Augie's Bash with the stars of the show, Augie and Lynne Nieto. Give at https://t.co/Rz5658NrUh. @augiesquest pic.twitter.com/M2YYek202Z— Club Industry (@clubindustry) March 11, 2017
.@augiesquest received $3.487 million tonight from the fitness industry at Augie's Bash. pic.twitter.com/OKyAEKcZAU— Club Industry (@clubindustry) March 11, 2017