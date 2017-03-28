A man was fatally shot during an altercation with deputies outside of a 24 Hour Fitness in Los Angeles on March 8, according to NBC Los Angeles. The man had been asked to leave the gym after bothering people who were working out. Deputies first used a stun gun on the man, but then opened fire on him when the man approached them swinging over his head what turned out to be electric hair clippers attached to a power cord.

Emily L. Davis and Jennifer E. Thompson, former Franco's Athletic Club directors indicted for defrauding the fitness company out of more than $1.7 million, pleaded not guilty on March 7 in the 22nd Judicial District Court in Louisiana, according to nola.com. A pre-trial hearing is set for July 10, with a preliminary trial date of July 17, according to the North Shore district attorney's office. Both women have been fired from the fitness club near Madisonville, Louisiana. Davis and Thompson are charged with racketeering, money laundering and three counts of theft. Davis was charged with an additional count of theft and two counts of identity theft.

Bryan Fearman was sentenced last week to 30 years in jail for attempted murder of a man at an LA Fitness Club in Lawrence, Indiana, in July 2015, according the Indy Star. The Indianapolis man stabbed his ex-boyfriend in the back with a kitchen knife. Court documents detailed several previous incidents involving Fearman and the ex-boyfriend, including a protection order filed by the ex-boyfriend against Fearman in the summer of 2014.

Freddis Williams III was arrested in late February on suspicion of second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing last August of an 84-year-old-man outside of an LA Fitness Club in Chandler, Arizona, according to azcentral.com. The victim, Shivaswamy Hosakote, was found stabbed to death in his vehicle on Aug. 18 in the club's parking lot. A Maricopa County Superior Court record showed investigators were able to recover fingerprints from Hosakote's vehicle and analysis confirmed the prints belonged to Williams, the court record said.

Club Industry's Crime Briefs features recent notable crime-related news in the health club industry. Do you have news to share with us? Send your news, tips or story ideas to pr@clubindustry.com. You can also connect with us on Facebook, on Twitter @clubindustry and on LinkedIn.