Club Industry Staffers Share Their New Year’s Resolutions and What You Can Learn from Them

It’s only the second week of January, but research suggests many New Year’s resolution-makers have already fallen off the fitness wagon. Startlingly, 92 percent of the New Year’s crowd fails to achieve their resolutions, according to University of Scranton research, and 80 percent cancel new gym memberships by February.

It can be a bit of a head-scratcher why, year after year, so many people make and break their goals.

Planet Fitness CEO Chris Rondeau blamed unrealistic goal-setting in a recent Wall Street Journal interview. He likened the process to crash dieting. Instead, Rondeau suggests exercising only two or three days a week for 30- to 60-minute intervals. He also encourages exercisers to have fun, focus on burning calories and “continue to enjoy what you love in moderation.”

It’s fitting that we have an active staff at Club Industry. With all of this talk of resolutions, I was curious to learn about my colleagues’ health-related goals for 2017. More importantly, I wanted to know why these goals were important to them and what club operators might be able to learn from this.

As it turned out, a pattern emerged. No one is pursuing a goal for the sake of pursuing a goal. Everyone’s aspirations were unique and related to their lifestyle and their passions. It's likely the same for your members, so if you can tap into your new members' passions and show them ways to use your facility to help them with those passions, then you may be able to keep them coming back beyond January.

Here’s what everyone on the staff shared:

Marty McCallen, Managing Director

Marty wants to maintain his weight through a routine he'll practice two or three times per week. He aims to start each day with a light, nutritional breakfast followed by 25 minutes of exercise.

“That includes stretching, shooting some baskets and 10 minutes on the elliptical,” he said. “This helps me feel better and keeps me from looking 62 years old.”

To finish, he’ll focus on abs and chest presses, noting that a strong core will lower his chances of aggravating a pre-existing back injury.

Pamela Kufahl, Director of Content and Engagement

Pamela caught the running bug as she trained for her first half marathon, which she completed in October. In 2017, she wants to move away from her current run/walk program and go to a total run program, while increasing her speed.

To strengthen her core, she plans to add barre workouts to her walking, running, strength training and boxing routine. She also intends to utilize an online food intake program to decrease her portion sizes.

“I've already discovered that my nightly popcorn habit has to stop,” she said. “For 2017, Sunday night and only Sunday night is popcorn night.”

Pamela’s work with Club Industry is one of her biggest motivators for staying fit. She also has a morning walking buddy who motivates her to get up and moving. Even positive interactions with the staff at her gyms keep her focused.

“I like it that the front desk staff members know my name, that my boxing instructors know when I've missed a class and that the trainer I sometimes use often stops to chat with me when she sees me at the gym,” she said. “I get a huge boost from these interactions and connections."

(I bet a lot of your members get the same boost from this interaction—something to keep in mind as you go about your day working at your gym.)

Pamela's main motivator for 2017: She simply feels happier, stronger and more confident when she exercises.

Crystal Romberger, Integrated Media Account Executive

Crystal and her husband, Tim, are avid mountain bikers and dirt bikers. However, both suffer from knee issues that can hinder their riding. So they recently invested in a RealRyder ABF8 Indoor Cycle to ensure they stay strong and healthy for regular weekend riding trips in Colorado and Utah.

“We are looking forward to working up to a 45-minute workout, which will help our cardio as well as our leg strength and overall conditioning,” Crystal said.

Anthony Dominic, Content Producer

Outside of work, I spend the majority of my time mountaineering. In 2016, I summited 13 Colorado peaks, nine of them above 14,000 feet. I want to raise the ante in 2017, so I sought formal training at Earth Treks Golden climbing gym.

Since joining the gym in early December, I’ve been learning top-rope climbing and belaying techniques necessary for scaling vertical class 5 rock. I’ve also tailored my workouts to focus on key climbing muscles, such as abs and shoulders. For example, I perform a series of planks and crunches every night before bed. I try to frame this exercise as just another part of my day—not as an obligation, not even as one part of a larger workout routine.

I’m finding it’s easier to stick to an aggressive workout routine when I have a bigger picture in mind. I can't go to the gym without fantasizing about outdoor climbing projects I have planned for summer. These positive associations are proving to be the driving force behind my workouts.

