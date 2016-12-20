Club Industry

  1. The 12 Most Popular Club Industry Photo Galleries of 2016
  2. Personal20 Opens First U.S. Studio at Sport & Health Near Washington, DC
  3. DavidBartonGym Closes Clubs in New York, Boston, Chicago, Miami and Bellevue
  4. Syracuse University Suing Own Law Firm Over Failed Contract to Build Fitness Center
  5. Regular Running Can Improve Your Members' Cognitive Health
How to Effectively Prepare Your Fitness Studio for the New Year
The Power of Using Luxury Words in Any Type of Health Club
Four Provisions Health Club Owners Should Focus On in Credit Agreements
Club Industry's Top 100 Health Clubs of 2016
Dec 20, 2016
News

NFL Star Rob Gronkowski to Launch Fitness Program at Boston Sports Clubs

The NFL-inspired Gronk Fitness Program, developed by NFL player Rob Gronkowski, will launch Jan. 2 at Boston Sports Clubs’ Wellington Circle location in Medford, Massachusetts, with plans to expand to other clubs throughout 2017....More
Dec 21, 2016
News

Wearables Present New Privacy and Security Risks, Report Says

Researchers point out that wearables could have privacy risks because of a lack of "adequate safeguards" between personal health data and the hyper-targeted mobile marketing efforts of "point-of-care" media companies who, together with some pharmacy chains, “have expanded their use of digital marketing techniques to reach and engage customers and to tap into new sources of data.”...More
Dec 20, 2016
News

Life Time Makes Massachusetts the Site for Its Second Premier-Level Club

Life Time Fitness' second Premier-level club will be 129,000 square feet and will include a spa, cafe, chiropractor and physical therapy care center, and an education and exercise program for children....More
Dec 21, 2016
News

MYZONE, Hexoskin Win Top Awards at Wearable Technology Show

MYZONE won in the Overall Wearable Winner Category, edging out Misfit, while Hexoskin earned the Crunchwear Editor’s Award, beating runner-up MIO Global....More
Dec 15, 2016
News

Bikram Choudhury Will Lose Yoga College, Other Assets in $6.7 Million Sexual Harassment Case

To satisfy a January $6.7 million award against Bikram Choudhury in a sexual harassment lawsuit, a judge has ruled that Bikram's Yoga College of India and other assets should be turned over to the plaintiff in the case, leaving the future of vendor and studio franchisee agreements in question....More
Dec 13, 2016
News

Police Investigate Death of CorePower Yoga Founder Trevor Tice

CorePower Yoga staff members are dealing with the death of the company's founder, Trevor Tice. Police are investigating the death, which occurred on Monday, calling it "suspicious."...More
Dec 13, 2016
News

Study: Racket Sports Top the List of Activities That Will Help Your Members Live Longer

Researchers followed 80,306 adults over the course of nine years, tracking the relationship between mortality and participation in six sport activities....More
Dec 13, 2016
News

Gold’s Gym Expands by 66 Clubs in 2016, Wins Second J.D. Power Award

Gold’s Gym will open 47 additional locations globally by the end of 2016, a year that marked expansions into new markets in Japan, Egypt, India, Australia and Saudi Arabia....More
Dec 14, 2016
News

Ojmar Wins Electronic Lock Patent Case Filed by Digilock

The recent decision by the Patent Trial and Appeals Board determined Digilock’s patent claim against Ojmar was invalid “based on the existence of prior related patents," one of which had been previously issued to Digilock's president....More
Dec 12, 2016
News

PickUp USA Takes Basketball Club Concept to Dallas

PickUp USA Fitness began with basketball-oriented clubs in California and Arizona, but the company's operators plan to expand through franchising into other states, including a club that will open in Dallas this spring....More
Dec 12, 2016
News

FBI Agent Arrested After Firing Shots Near Grand Rapids Planet Fitness

FBI agent Ruben Manuel Hernandez has been charged with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm and assault with a dangerous weapon after he left a Planet Fitness in Michigan and fired a gun at a police officer who was responding to a call to the gym....More
Dec 6, 2016
News

Gold’s Gym Franchisee Settles Overtime Wages Case for $625,000

U.S. District Judge David Ezra concluded Gold's Texas Holdings Group did not offer a “bona fide commission” system to its trainers, and hours worked must ultimately determine compensation....More
Dec 1, 2016
Article

The Power of Using Luxury Words in Any Type of Health Club

More health club operators should raise the bar by teaching their staff to use luxury language. Doing so makes your members feel part of something special whether or not your health club is a luxury brand....More
Dec 5, 2016
News

Retro Fitness to Expand in Florida with 30 New Clubs, Second Headquarters

Retro Fitness plans to open 30 franchised clubs during the next three years in the growing Florida markets of Fort Myers, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Miami, Naples, Orlando and West Palm Beach....More
Dec 6, 2016
News

Octane Fitness Receives Eight Best Buy Awards

Two commercial products from Octane Fitness received Best Buy awards from Fitness Professor Review, as did six of the company's consumer products....More
Dec 6, 2016
News

PHIT America: U.S. National Security at Risk Due to Potential Unfit Recruits

The fact that at least 70 percent of 17-24 year olds in 45 states are not fit to serve in the military, partly due to being out of shape, could cause a potential problem for any plans by President-elect Donald Trump to expand the U.S. military, according to PHIT America....More
Dec 5, 2016
News

Property Briefs: $17.5 Million YMCA to Open in Shreveport; Life Time Expands to Folsom

Several YMCA projects come to fruition in Louisiana, Washington and Florida, while Life Time Fitness expands in California and 24 Hour Fitness expands in Texas....More
Feb 1, 2015
Curated Topic

Club Industry Awards & Rankings

Each year, Club Industry is pleased to honor fitness facilities, vendors and individuals with recognition in three areas. The Top 100 list of health clubs rankings are based on revenue from the previous year. The Best of the Best contest recognizes fitness facility programs that stand above the rest and vendors that offer equipment or services that are deemed by a panel of judges to be the best. The Lifetime Achievement Award is given to an individual within the industry who has spent their life making outstanding contributions to the industry.
Commentaries and Blogs
Editors' Picks: Sales and Alleged Misdeeds Top Fitness Industry Stories List of 2016
by Pamela Kufahl
Posted 3 days ago
in Behind the Scenes
The Club Industry Show: 'Cheers' University for the Entire Health and Wellness Industry
by Pamela Kufahl
Posted 4 weeks ago
in Behind the Scenes
Someday, Someone's Life Could Depend on the Preparedness of Your Health Club
by Pamela Kufahl
Posted 6 weeks ago
in Behind the Scenes
