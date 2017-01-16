Club Industry

Latest Headlines

  1. 5 Ways Technology Will Impact the Fitness Industry in 2017
  2. Life Fitness Reports Q4 and 2016 Sales Growth of More Than 20 Percent
  3. Survey: One in Four Gym Members Are Dissatisfied with Their Health Clubs
  4. Viral Fitness News: 'Black-ish' Star Sues LA Fitness; SoulCycle Client Dies from Meningitis; Yoga Trends
  5. Chris Clawson Leaves Life Fitness; Former GE Exec Appointed New President
Must Reads
Webinars for Health and Wellness Professionals
Five Sales Tools That Turn a Good January into a Great January for Health Clubs
The Two Keys to Keeping Your Health Club Open during a Renovation
Club Industry's Top 100 Health Clubs of 2016
Videos, Photo Galleries and Webinars
Featured Stories
Jan 19, 2017
News

Second Wave of Bomb Threats Hits JCCs This Month

For the second time in one month, multiple Jewish Community Centers across the country received bomb threats. After evacuations and a search of each of the 27 facilities, the threats were deemed a hoax....More
Jan 16, 2017
News

Fitness Franchisors Make Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500 List

Seventeen fitness franchise companies made the 2017 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list, which was released this month....More
Jan 13, 2017
News

Army Emphasizes Strength, Aerobics in New Physical Assessment Test

The Occupational Physical Assessment Test (OPAT) will place a greater emphasis on U.S. Army applicants' physical strength and aerobic ability through a series of monitored exercises. The test also encourages physical fitness prior to the recruitment and training processes, an Army spokesperson said....More
Jan 12, 2017
News

Property Briefs: Anytime Fitness Plans Major Growth in Indiana, LA Fitness and Life Time Acquire New Properties

Anytime Fitness is planning multiple club openings throughout Northwest Indiana in 2017, and LA Fitness and Life Time Fitness are eying new properties in Tennessee and Oklahoma, respectively....More
Jan 12, 2017
Article

ClubCorp Reviews Possible Sale of Company

After a September letter from an active investor complained about ClubCorp's share price and asked the company to look at strategic alternatives, ClubCorp announced that has formed a committee to look at options for the company. Those options might include a sale or a real estate investment trust, according to Reuters....More
Jan 9, 2017
Article

Don't Let Your Health Club Members Use Activity Trackers Without You

Activity, sleep and nutrition tracking data offer a great opportunity for member interaction, increased revenue, improved retention and more referrals....More
Jan 11, 2017
News

University of Rhode Island Fitness Center Earns LEED Gold Certification

The 33,000-square-foot Anna Fascitelli Fitness and Wellness Center at the University of Rhode Island earned a LEED Gold certification, the second-highest the offered by the U.S. Green Building Council. The center was formerly a dining hall before the university embarked on an $11 million renovation project that, in 2013, transformed the building....More
Jan 11, 2017
News

Equinox Limits Healthcare Coverage for Part-Time Employees

Equinox employees working less than 30 hours per week are no longer eligible for the company's top-tier healthcare packages, according to a story by Bloomberg. Now, part-time employees can only enroll in a self-described “limited medical plan” primarily focused on preventive services....More
Jan 10, 2017
News

Mother of Deceased Medical Student Sues Des Plaines Park District for Wrongful Death

Anisoara Frunza is seeking a trial by jury and $50,000 for medical and burial expenses against the Des Plaines Park District after her daughter collapsed and later died in 2015 while working out at the Prairie Lakes Community Center.....More
Jan 10, 2017
News

Viral Fitness News: Life Time Bans Chris Brown, Flo Rida Visits Gold's Gym, Equinox's Bold Campaign

Life Time Fitness handed a lifetime ban to pop singer Chris Brown, while Flo Rida surprised trainers at a Texas Gold's Gym and a cancer survivor bared intimate scars in Equinox's new marketing campaign....More
Jan 10, 2017
News

Fitbit Acquires Vector Watch, Properties from Pebble

Vector Watch’s entire software platform will now operate under the Fitbit umbrella, but already-existing products and most product features will not be affected. Fitbit’s Pebble acquisitions, on the other hand, are exclusively related to software and firmware....More
Jan 9, 2017
Article

Fitness Formula Clubs Opens 10th Facility in the Chicago Area

Fitness Formula Clubs opened a new location in downtown Park Ridge, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The facility offers physical therapy, a spa, a kids' club, a cafe and other amenities that the company said will be a fit in the neighborhood....More
Jan 6, 2017
Article

Three Ways Health Clubs Can Retain New Year’s Resolutions Members

By March, many of the members who joined health clubs to make good on a New Year's resolution will stop coming to the gym, but health club operators can take several steps to retain more of those members for longer...More
Jan 8, 2017
Article

Cryotherapy and Ultrasound Services Add Ancillary Revenue Options for Health Clubs

Health club operators looking for ancillary revenue have several technology options available to them, including cryotherapy and electronic muscle stimulation....More
Jan 3, 2017
News

Property Briefs: SoulCycle Expands in Houston, Planet Fitness Expands in California; Kishwaukee Hospital Proposes $46 Million Facility

The Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital has proposed a $46 million wellness center in DeKalb, Illinois, while SoulCycle and Planet Fitness expand operations in Texas and California, respectively. Many YMCAs and Jewish Community Centers across the country are also kicking off the new year with renovation projects....More
Jan 1, 2017
Article

10 Qualities and Habits of Ultra-Successful People Inside and Outside the Fitness Industry

Successful people have different accomplishments, interests, life patterns and passions, but they share qualities and habits that you can adopt to positively influence your life....More
Jan 3, 2017
News

Gainesville YMCA Has 30 Days to Raise $1.2 Million, Avoid Closure

The North Central Florida YMCA initially was set to close on Dec. 30, but after raising $784,000 toward its $1.2 million debt in a recent two-week span, the Y's directors now say the organization has until Jan. 31 to seek additional donations and prevent permanent closure....More
Jan 1, 2017
Article

4 Steps to Providing Online Personal Training for Your Traveling Clients

Providing online personal training is a great way to generate incremental revenue for your fitness business if you use the right tools and strategies to provide value for your clients....More
Dec 30, 2016
News

Genesis Acquires Nebraska Elite Sports and Fitness

Genesis Health Clubs purchased Nebraska Elite Sports and Fitness Complex, its 10th facility in Nebraska and its 41st in the Midwest region. Genesis will soon launch a multi-million-dollar renovation project at the facility, said Rodney Steven, owner and president of Genesis....More
Feb 1, 2015
Curated Topic

Club Industry Awards & Rankings

Each year, Club Industry is pleased to honor fitness facilities, vendors and individuals with recognition in three areas. The Top 100 list of health clubs rankings are based on revenue from the previous year. The Best of the Best contest recognizes fitness facility programs that stand above the rest and vendors that offer equipment or services that are deemed by a panel of judges to be the best. The Lifetime Achievement Award is given to an individual within the industry who has spent their life making outstanding contributions to the industry.
Commentaries and Blogs
Is the Wearable Device Trend on Its Way Out?
by Anthony Dominic
Posted 3 days ago
in Behind the Scenes
Planet Fitness Continues to Target Non-Gym Goers, Rely on Existing Franchisees
by Anthony Dominic
Posted 2 weeks ago
in Behind the Scenes
Club Industry Staffers Share Their New Year’s Resolutions and What You Can Learn from Them
by Anthony Dominic
Posted 3 weeks ago
in Behind the Scenes
Subscribe to Our Newsletters

Club Info and News

Club Industry App

Connect With Us
Instagram

Clubindustry.com
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×