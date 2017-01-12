Each year, Club Industry is pleased to honor fitness facilities, vendors and individuals with recognition in three areas. The Top 100 list of health clubs rankings are based on revenue from the previous year. The Best of the Best contest recognizes fitness facility programs that stand above the rest and vendors that offer equipment or services that are deemed by a panel of judges to be the best. The Lifetime Achievement Award is given to an individual within the industry who has spent their life making outstanding contributions to the industry.